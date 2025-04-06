Parth Samthaan reveals replacing Shivaji Satam's character ACP Pradyuman in CID: Jab mujhe call aaya I was in two minds

Parth Samthaan on replacing Shivaji Satam's ACP Pradyuman

Parth said, "Yeh ek iconic show hai jo chala araha hai (This is an iconic show which has been going on in) Sony Entertainment Television par. When I discussed it with my family, they thought I was joking. But when I told them I was doing it seriously, they were very proud. It's actually a very big responsibility to fill in such shoes, such humongous shoes of ACP Pradyuman, since I'm replacing him as ACP Ayushmann. It's a new character, a new story. We will take the story forward with new thrill and suspense. I never thought I would be part of such a collaboration. This is a cross-collaboration for me...I'm glad to be a part of such an iconic show."

Parth Samthaan will play ACP Ayushmann

Parth also talked about his character in the show investigating the killing of ACP Pradyuman. He said, "Jab mujhe call aaya iske baare mein (When I got a call about it) I was in two minds about whether I should be doing it or not. But yes considering the legacy of the show, obviously it was an honour to be. In the show, ACP Pradyuman gets killed. Perhaps it's a murder. To solve the case, a new ACP has been appointed by this agency as ACP Ayushmann. I'm playing that role. This is a huge responsibility."

More about ACP Ayushmann

Talking about his character, Parth said that he will investigate the killing of ACP Pradyuman alongside solving other cases. He added that all the other characters are also suspects in the death of ACP Pradyuman. He added that his charcter is "not similar to the character" of the former ACP.

About CID

CID aired on Sony Entertainment Television on January 21, 1998. It also featured Aditya Srivastava as Inspector Abhijeet, Dayanand Shetty as Inspector Daya, and Narendra Gupta as Dr Salunkhe. The audience can watch the show on Netflix too.

CID will continue to air on TV and stream on Sony LIV. It recently only made a comeback after six years. The hit series CID went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run.