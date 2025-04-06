Shivaji Satam says CID makers didn't tell him his track as ACP Pradyuman is over: Learnt to take everything in my stride

After reports emerged that ACP Pradyuman, the protagonist of the cult TV show CID, is being killed off, Shivaji Satam, the actor playing the role, has reacted. In a new interview, Satam said that he was not informed if his track had ended and that he had merely taken a break for some time. (Also read: Fans livid after Sony TV confirms ACP Pradyuman is 'dead' as Shivaji Satam exits CID after 27 yrs: 'You buried a legacy') Shivaji Satam has played ACP Pradyuman for 27 years.

Shivaji Satam breaks silence

Speaking with Bombay Times, Shivaji Satam addressed the reports claiming that ACP Pradyuman was killed off in CID's most recent episode. "The actor said, "I have no clue about this. I have taken a break for some time, and the makers know what lies ahead in the show. I have learnt to take everything in my stride, and if my track is over, I am okay with it. However, I have not been told whether my track is over or not! As of now, I am not shooting for the show."

The actor added that he was travelling in May with his son, which is why he opted for a break. "I am planning to go on a holiday in May, because my son who lives abroad is coming to India. I have enjoyed playing ACP for 22 years in the earlier season. It has been a great journey. The show has given me a lot. As of now I am just taking a break and am going to enjoy my life. I have worked hard, and everyone deserves a break. Whether my track will be revived or not is something the makers know well," he added.

ACP Pradyuman dead on CID?

The recent episode of CID showed the team trying to capture the dreaded criminal Barboza (Tigmanshu Dhulia), who traps the ACP in his web and seemingly kills him in an explosion. However, the death was not actually shown on screen, leading many to speculate the character might just return.

Late on Saturday night, Sony shared an image of ACP Pradyuman on Instagram with the words, "In the loving memory of ACP Pradyuman… A loss that will never be forgotten." The image graphic read: 'End of an era. ACP Pradyuman (1998-2025)'. This seemingly confirmed the death of the iconic character.

Satam's Pradyuman had been a staple of late-night TV in India for over a quarter of a century. CID, created by BP Singh and produced by Singh and Pradeep Uppoor, has aired on Sony TV since 1998. The police procedural show has telecasted nearly 1600 episodes during this time and emerged as one of the most popular Indian TV shows.