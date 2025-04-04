Shivaji Satam's character ACP Pradyuman to die in crime thriller CID? Here's what we know

Fans of the iconic TV show CID are in for a shock as one of the favourite characters, ACP Pradyuman, will reportedly die. The character, played by actor Shivaji Satam, will die in a bomb blast mishap in one of the upcoming episodes, as reported by India Today. (Also Read | CID to stream on Netflix: Know when to watch Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava's famous show) Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman in a still from CID.

ACP Pradyuman to die in CID?

In an episode, Barbosa, played by Tigmanshu Dhulia, will plan a bomb attack on the CID team. While other CID members will get saved, ACP Pradyuman will die. "The team recently shot the episode, which will go on air in a few days. As of now, not many details have been shared as the makers want this to be a big shocker for fans," India Today reported citing a source.

All about CID

The second season of the hit crime thriller TV show CID is available to stream on Netflix. The audience started watching the first 18 episodes of season 2 starting February 21, and new episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm from February 22. CID continues to air on television on Sony Entertainment and stream on Sony LIV.

What Shivaji Satam said after CID comeback

CID recently made a comeback after six years. On returning to TV screens, Shivaji had said, "In this edition of the show, the Daya-Abhijeet bond, once unbreakable, has snapped and the two are standing opposite each other. The very foundation of CID is shaken, and ACP Pradyuman's world will be turned upside down. It feels surreal to return as ACP Pradyuman after six years, a character that has received so much love, and we promise a thrilling ride filled with suspense and heart-stopping drama!"

The hit series CID went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run. Actors who worked on the show became household names, all thanks to their intriguing performances.