CID to stream on Netflix: Know when to watch Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava's famous show

The second season of the hit crime thriller TV show CID will soon be available to stream on Netflix. Starring Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava in lead roles, the show, which originally premiered on Sony LIV, can now be watched on Netflix on this date. (Also Read: India's Got Latent row: Maharashtra Cyber Cell issues second summons to Samay Raina) A still from the hit show CID that stars Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava.

CID season 2 on Netflix

CID has a massive fanbase, and it recently returned to the web format for its second season. 18 episodes of the show will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, February 21. Fresh episodes will air after that every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm, starting from February 22. The show is available to watch on Sony TV and Sony LIV as per usual, and additionally on Netflix for those who wish to watch it here.

Making the announcement on Thursday, Netflix India wrote, “CID, ab Netflix ke darwaze par bhi. Kal se dekhiye CID naye season ke saare released episodes Netflix par bhi! Saath hi naye episodes har Shanivaar aur Ravivaar raat 10 baje. #CIDonNetflix (CID at Netflix’s door too. Watch the latest season’s new episodes on Netflix too. Watch more episodes every Saturday and Sunday night at 10).”

About CID

Alongside Shivaji, Dayanand, and Aditya, the cast of CID also includes Narendra Gupta, Ansha Sayed, Ajay Nagrath, and others in significant roles. For the unversed, CID first premiered on TV in 1998. They also celebrated the milestone of completing 1500 episodes. The show was wrapped up in 2018 after airing on Sony TV for 20 years, making it one of the longest-running Indian TV series.

After its initial run, the show's second season was revived and it began airing on TV on December 21, 2024, after a six-year hiatus. Through the years, the show has gained a cult following.