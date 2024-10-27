CID returns: Shocking promo shows Aditya Srivastava's Abhijeet killing Daya, fans ask 'Abhijeet ne Daya ko kyu maara'

The iconic television series CID is all set to return on Sony Entertainment Television after six years. Taking to its Instagram account, Sony Entertainment Television shared the trailer on Saturday. Though fans were excited about the return of their show, the trailer has shocked the internet. (Also Read | CID stars Shivaji Satam, Daya, Anup Soni reunite on sets, fans demand new episode) Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava in a still from the CID trailer.

CID trailer

The video began with Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava) and Daya (Dayanand Shetty) facing each other as they stood in the rain. A voiceover said, “Jo desh ke liye hamesha saath mein lade hai, aaj dushman ban kyun aamne saamne khade hai (Why have those who fought together for the country become sworn enemies now)?”

Daya then tells Abhijeet to shoot him, and he does so twice. ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam) is heard shouting, "Ruk jao (Wait)." The clip ended with Daya falling off a clip and Abhijeet walking away.

The video was shared with the caption, "Kyu barso puraani dosti bhool kar, Abhijeet ne chalayi Daya par goli (Why did Abhijeet forget years old friendship and shoot Daya)? The official release date of CID is yet to be announced.

Trailer leaves internet numb

Reacting to the post, a fan referred to Baahubali and wrote, " Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara (cross mark emoji) 2024: Abhijeet ne Daya par goli kyu chalayi (Why did Kattapa kill Baahubali. 2024: Why did Abhijeet shoot Daya)." "A long wait finally comes to an end. Await to watch CID 2.0," said a person. "Abhijeet's memory loss again, I guess," read a comment.

"Can’t wait for the first episode. Excited! What a bone chilling promo! Finally the most awaited show is back with a bang," wrote an Instagram user. "Really excited! Will be hard to watch without officer Freddy though RIP. Other than that, glad to see the CID trinity comeback, really hope Nikhil, Sachin and other officers are also present. Good luck!" said another person.

Shivaji on show's return after 6 years

In a statement, Shivaji Satam said, “In this edition of the show, the Daya-Abhijeet bond, once unbreakable, has snapped, and the two are standing opposite each other. The very foundation of CID is shaken, and ACP Pradyuman's world will be turned upside down."

He added, "It feels surreal to return as ACP Pradyuman after six years, a character that has received so much love and we promise a thrilling ride filled with suspense, and heart-stopping drama!"

About CID

CID is an Indian police procedural television series that aired on Sony Entertainment Television from January 1998 to October 2018. The series also featured the late Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks and Narendra Gupta as Dr Salunkhe. The show is one of the longest-running television series in India.