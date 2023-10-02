CID stars Shivaji Satam, Daya, Anup Soni reunite on sets, fans demand new episode

Actor Shivaji Satam, who essayed the iconic character of ACP Pradyuman in the famous crime show CID, reunited with Dayanand Shetty from the show recently and shared a picture on Instagram. Anup Soni also accompanied the CID actors and Shivaji mentioned in his social media post that they met on a set. However, he did not specify whether they are working together on a new project, or not. (Also read: Shivaji Satam on CID going off-air: ‘We started feeling unwanted’) CID actors reunite on the sets of a project.

Shivaji's post

Sharing the picture, Shivaji wrote, "FUN to be together on the set after a long time with Daya and Anup Soni (a few heart and dancing emojis)." Anup played ACP Ajatshatru on CID Special Bureau that ran for two years. Fans of the show that ruled early 2000s flooded the comment section on the post and demanded a new episode. One of them wrote, "Start CID again , If Sony have issues then on any other channel." Another one wrote, "CID shuru karo new episode please sir (Start a new CID episode sir, please)."

Fans want a new CID episode

Many fans also missed actor Aditya Srivastava in the reunion picture. Aditya played the role of inspector Abhijit in the show. One of the fans wrote, "Wow !! Can't believe on my eyes 'Kuch to gadbad jarur hai (referring to the famous CID dialogue - something's wrong)'; missing Abhiii sir here but love to see you all together." Another one commented, "Wow… but missing Adi sir here."

Last year, Shivaji had told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview that he'd be willing to play the role of ACP Pradyuman once again if given a chance. He said that he is tired of sitting at home (with no work), and is not tired of playing the role



About CID

CID, spearheaded by actor Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, went on air in 1998 and was one of the longest running television shows in India. The series aired on Sony TV for 20 years.

Shivaji on why CID was popular

Talking about what made CID so successful, Shivaji had told Hindustan Times in a 2015 interview, "Mystery and curiosity intrigue everyone. Whether it’s a child who wants to know it all, or adults who try to gauge how things or people are in life — people are curious. There is an element of apprehension, fear and rage in people which is universal."

