Fans livid after Sony TV confirms ACP Pradyuman is 'dead' as Shivaji Satam exits CID after 27 yrs: 'You buried a legacy'

Fans' worst fears have come true. ACP Pradyuman, an icon of Indian television, is indeed dead. For those living under a rock since 1998, ACP Pradyuman is the protagonist of CID, one of the longest-running shows in the world and a cult hit in India. The previous episode showed the senior cop dying in an explosion, with reports emerging that the actor - Shivaji Satam - wanted a break. The rumours about the death were confirmed by the TV channel Sony TV in a social media post on Saturday, leading to outrage from the fans. (Also read: Shivaji Satam's character ACP Pradyuman to die in crime thriller CID? Here's what we know) Shivaji Satam has played ACP Pradyuman on CID since 1998.

Sony TV shares ‘condolence’ for ACP Pradyuman's death

Late on Saturday night, Sony shared an image of ACP Pradyuman on Instagram with the words, "In the loving memory of ACP Pradyuman… A loss that will never be forgotten." The image graphic read: 'End of an era. ACP Pradyuman (1998-2025)'. This led to thousands of comments from angry fans who felt that the character's departure would signal the end of the show.

One fan commented, "What is this???? Do we really need this post? Really, you are going to end this character, the Era of Cid, which we cherish, the perfect trio. Really? I mean we were waiting for plot twist and you do this to our most favorite character, our most iconic Acp sir no I am not accepting it.. I am literally not liking this at all.. this post broke our hearts really." Another added, “It’s not RIP to ACP Pradyuman. It’s RIP to CID. And RIP to Sony TV. Because with this one heartless move, you didn’t just end a character. You buried a legacy.”

Fans react angrily

Satam's Pradyuman had been a staple of late-night TV in India for over a quarter of a century. Given the new season had only just begun, many fans were puzzled by his sudden departure. "Why would you kill ACP Pradyuman? He was not just a character, he was a part of our lives. He was strength, intelligence, justice, and nostalgia all in one. For 25 years, he stood tall, fought crime, led with dignity, and now you decide to end him like this? After everything? You owe the fans an explanation."

Many were angry at the manner in which the character's end was depicted on the show. "Even if Shivaji sir wanted to leave, you still had a choice. You could have given him the farewell he deserved. You could have shown ACP Pradyuman finally catching Barboza, bringing justice one last time, and then retiring with honour, pride, and dignity," wrote one.

Is the ACP even dead?

The recent episode of CID showed the team trying to capture the dreaded criminal Barboza (Tigmanshu Dhulia), who traps the ACP in his web and seemingly kills him in an explosion. However, the death was not actually shown on screen, leading many to speculate the character might just return. "What nonsense. ACP Pradyuman is alive & he will back," wrote one fan in denial.

Shivaji Satam addressed the reports of his character's death in an interview with Bombay Times. The actor said, "I have no clue about this. I have taken a break for sometime and the makers know what lies ahead in the show. I have learnt to take everything in my stride and if my track is over, I am okay with it. However, I have not been told whether my track is over or not! As of now I am not shooting for the show."

CID, created by BP Singh and produced by Singh and Pradeep Uppoor, has aired on Sony TV since 1998. The police procedural show has telecast nearly 1600 episodes during this time and emerged as one of the most popular Indian TV shows.