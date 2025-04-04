Low TRPs the reason behind ACP Pradyuman's exit from CID, new actor to take over soon

Actor Shivaji Satam's character ACP Pradyuman is synonymous with the show CID. However, due to the show's low TRP and declining viewerships, the makers have reportedly decided take the drastic step of ending ACP Pradyuman's journey in the show and bring the audience's attention back. Shivaji Satam has been associated with the show since it went on air

"It's true that Shivaji Satam's character ACP Pradyuman is going to die. The makers have decided to take this step due to the low TRP . This decision has been made after much consideration and mutual agreement," a source tells us.

With Shivaji's exit from the show, it will be interesting to see which actor steps in to restore the TRPs.

"A senior actor like him will not be replace him but a new actor will step in with a new character and take the story ahead," reveals our source, adding, “The new actor will be at power with Shivaji Satam's popularity and stature.”

According to earlier reports, filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, who has joined the show's cast and will soon plant a bomb which will lead to ACP Pradyuman's death.

Shivaji Satam has been playing the lead role of ACP Pradyuman since the show went on-air for the first time in 1998. The show took a break in 2018 citing 'creative reason' and came back on the screen in 2024. Earlier this year, it started streaming on Netflix as well.

On returning to TV screens, Shivaji had said earlier, "In this edition of the show, the Daya-Abhijeet bond, once unbreakable, has snapped and the two are standing opposite each other. The very foundation of CID is shaken, and ACP Pradyuman's world will be turned upside down. It feels surreal to return as ACP Pradyuman after six years, a character that has received so much love, and we promise a thrilling ride filled with suspense and heart-stopping drama!"