Draft DPR eyes 5 underground stns on Yashobhoomi-Rajiv Chowk link

A draft detailed project report (DPR) prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has proposed a 20-kilometre fully underground Metro corridor connecting Yashobhoomi Metro Station on the Airport Express Line with Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram through five stations, according to Haryana government officials. The proposal was submitted to the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), and received by the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) on June 19.

According to a senior state government official aware of the matter, the proposed corridor, estimated to cost around ₹13,500 crore, will run for about 8km in Delhi and 12km in Gurugram. It will originate at Yashobhoomi Metro Station and pass through Dhul Siras, Bharthal, Bijwasan and Kapashera in Delhi before entering Gurugram through Mollahera, Udyog Vihar and IFFCO Chowk, terminating at Rajiv Chowk via the Delhi Jaipur Highway.

The draft DPR proposes five underground stations, at Bijwasan and Kapashera in Delhi, and Sector 22, IFFCO Chowk and Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram.

“The length of the corridor in Delhi will be around 8-km while it would be around 12-km in Gurugram. The proposed five stations will be underground. This metro connection will improve connectivity between Gurugram and West Delhi,” the official said.

A senior HMRTC official said the proposal consolidates two earlier alignments proposed by DMRC.

“DMRC had proposed two options to extend the Airport Express Metro Line to Gurugram, from Yashobhoomi station to Rajiv Chowk and another from Sector 21 Dwarka to IFFCO Chowk. The proposals were later combined by DMRC by changing the alignment on the directions of MoHUA. The draft DPR for the new alignment is under the consideration of the Union ministry. The HMRTC has also proposed to connect Gurugram with Dwarka Sector 21 through a spur emanating from Rezangla Chowk. Both proposals are under the consideration of ministry of housing and urban affairs and whatever directions are issued on this project will be implemented,” the official said.

In a separate development, construction activity has begun on Phase I of the Gurugram Metro project between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk after encroachments and utilities obstructing the carriageway were removed.

An HSVP official said parts of a religious building near Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, a CNG station and a sweet shop have been removed to facilitate construction.

“The removal of utilities and buildings on the main carriageway is crucial for meeting deadlines,” said a senior GMRL official, adding that power lines and a substation are expected to be shifted by December this year.