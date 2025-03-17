Crime Patrol debuts on Netflix after CID, fans predict Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be next

Netflix India has announced that the real crime anthology series Crime Patrol is making its debut on its platform. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Netflix India posted a teaser of the show. In the brief clip, a city is shown in a red hue. (Also Read | Crime Patrol episode similar to Shraddha Walkar case? Sony TV clarifies) Actor Anup Soni hosted the crime show Crime Patrol from 2010-19.

Fans can now watch Crime Patrol on Netflix India

The show will air on the platform every Monday. The words on it read, "Crime Patrol, City Crime." The caption read, "Ab sheher ke har crime par hoga kanoon ka control (oncoming fist and female police officer emojis). Dekhiye Crime Patrol City Crimes ka naya episode, har somvaar Netflix par (Now every crime of the city will be controlled by law. Watch the new episode of Crime Patrol City Crimes, every Monday on Netflix)."

Fans react to Crime Patrol streaming on Netflix

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "After CID, Netflix buys Crime Patrol before GTA 6." "CID tak thik tha (It was ok till CID) but Crime Patrol? Why?" asked a person. "With this speed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be on Netflix too," read a comment. "What is happening on Netflix," asked another social media user. "Netflix daily soap banta ja raha hai (Netflix is becoming a daily soap)," commented another person.

"Jab sab laahi rahe ho toh Aahat bhi le aao (When you are bringing everything, brine Aahat too)," wrote another person. "The best thing to ever happen!" said a fan. "@netflix_in Earlier seasons pls, Dastak and Sartak, city crime is boring," commented another fan.

About Crime Patrol

The crime series, set in Mumbai, was created for Sony Entertainment Television. The series, which premiered in 2003 is the longest-running reality crime television series in India. The eighth season aired from June 16 to November 22, 2024. The ninth season was announced last year with Anoop Soni returning as the host.