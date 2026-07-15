Punjab: Emergency patients shifted as Jalandhar hospital sees 30-hour outage

Almost half of the Jalandhar civil hospital premises witnessed an outage for more than 30 hours, forcing the authorities to shift the patients from the emergency ward to the trauma centre, officials said on Tuesday. The emergency ward of the Jalandhar civil hospital without electricity on Tuesday.

The electricity went off at 6 am on Monday after the underground power line was affected due to the ongoing sewage pipeline laying work at the hospital. The supply was restored on Tuesday evening, but the patients were yet to be shifted back to the emergency ward, said Dr Namita Ghai, the hospital’s medical superintendent.

She said such disruptions have been witnessed since June 23 after the digging work began. “Electricians from the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), public works department (PWD) and private workers hired by the hospital have been making efforts but they are unable to trace the main fault point,” she said.

She added the situation turned grave on Monday morning. “We managed to shift the critical patients from the emergency ward to the trauma centre which has a power supply. We have now made some temporary arrangements by providing a temporary power supply to the emergency ward from another operational line,” she mentioned.

According to the medical superintendent, the issue has been taken up with PSPCL and PWD higher-ups for speedy rectification.

Former MLA Rajinder Beri, who visited the hospital, said the authorities should address the issue immediately.