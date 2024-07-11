CID stars ACP Pradyuman and Daya return in viral ad, sparks nostalgia among millennials

C.I.D., an Indian drama that started in 1998 and went on till 2018, was a part of numerous people's childhoods. The drama, based around characters ACP Pradyuman (played by Shivaji Satam), Daya (played by Dayanand Shetty) and Abhijeet (performed by Aditya Srivastava), showcased how they solved complex criminal cases and brought justice to the victims. Snapshot of CID actors in the ad.

Even though the drama ended in 2018, it is still widely remembered by people. So, when an e-commerce beauty platform featured ACP Pradyuman and Daya in their latest ad, it quickly went viral. The ad showcased ACP Pradyuman and Daya sitting with a bunch of files that are apparently cases. (Also Read: Zomato’s ad for its '16th janamdin' gets a shout-out from Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma)

As the video goes on, it shows the duo solving cases of acne, pimples, and other skin problems. The clip also features the popular dialogues that the two had during their time on the show. Not only that but at one point, Daya also jumps into action to "break" a door.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gone viral with more than eight lakh views. The post also has over 58,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people were taken aback by watching the two in the ad. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD's viral vox pop: Woman mistakes Ashwatthama for Ashwagandha in hilarious review)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "This made my inner child so happy."

"What a marketing strategy. Didn't expect it all but loved to watch them," said Instagram user Sakshi Dutta.

"I miss C.I.D. But it will be incomplete without Freddy, sir," commented another Instagram user.

A fourth shared, "The crossover we didn't know we needed."

Someone else posted, "This is just too iconic!"

What are your thoughts on this ad?