Kalki 2898 AD's viral vox pop: Woman mistakes Ashwatthama for Ashwagandha in hilarious review

Kalki 2898 AD, a science fiction dystopian film directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, was released on June 27. The film has not only impressed fans but also received praise from several film industry members. While the film is creating waves, recently, a woman's short review on it went viral. In the vox pop, the woman confuses Ashwatthama, played by Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD, for Ashwagandha, an ayurvedic herb. The woman confused Ashwatthama for Ashwagandha. (X/@terakyalenadena)

The short video shows a reporter asking two women how they liked the film and what they grasped from it. In response, one of the women says she "There is history, there is Mahabharat." As she goes on, she accidentally says, "Ashwagandha ka pura concept hai. Wo sab hai (There is the entire concept of Ashwagandha.)" (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 6: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone film mints ₹371 crore)

Watch the video here:

This video was posted on July 2. Since being posted, it has gained over three lakh views. The share also has more than 4,300 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also has numerous comments. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Atlee says he is ‘blown away’ by Nag Ashwin's film, calls Amitabh Bachchan 'god level’)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual said, "Yeh kabhi Mahabharat ka naam suna hai? Basic education hai yeh. There's a world outside of Instagram and social media. Pick up a book, kids. Don't be like Ashwagandha didi (Have you ever heard about Mahabharat? This is basic education. There's a world outside Instagram and social media. Pick up a book, kids. Don't be like Ashwagandha didi.)"

Another X user Suyash Dixit said, "Half my life I have spent thinking these were real videos, until I realised these are scripted for clout, globally."

"Expecting response from Red Label team. They have a marketing chance here," joked a third.

X user Rika commented, "Ashwagandha was not discovered during the Mahabharat period, so they named him Ashwathama."