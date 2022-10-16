Sasural Simar Ka actor Vaishali Takkar dies, suicide note says ex-boyfriend harassed her: Police

Actor Vaishali Takkar who appeared in several TV shows, was found dead at her house in Indore. While sources confirmed the unfortunate news, more details are awaited. She reportedly died by suicide and a note was also found.

Assistant commissioner of police M Rahman told ANI, “Recovered suicide note suggests that she was stressed, was being harassed by former boyfriend.”

When Hindustan Times reached out to actor Ankush Arora who worked with Vaishali in Yeh Vaada Raha, the actor wasn’t aware of any development. He said, “I have no news about it and I am not in touch with her for a very long time. After Yeh Vaada Raha, we couldn’t keep in touch. It’s very shocking for me.”

Vaishali made her television debut with Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which she appeared as Sanjana from 2015-2016. It became one of the longest-running serials on the channel. Later, she was seen in Yeh Hai Aashiqui as Vrinda. In late 2017, she became a household name after playing the role of Anjali Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, on Colors TV. She was seen playing the daughter of the lead pair, Simar and Prem.

She was also a part of SAB TV’s Super Sisters, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara. Besides these, she also starred in Manmohini 2, with Karan Rajpal and Reyhna Malhotra. She was last seen in Dangal TV's Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal.

Last year, Vaishali got engaged to Dr Abhinandan Singh. She shared the news on Instagram with her friends and fans.

