Step inside Arjun Bijlani’s spacious new sea-facing home, bought as gift for wife Neha Swami

Television actor Arjun Bijlani surprised his wife Neha Swami with a grand present: a new sea-facing home. He originally wanted to buy it for her as an anniversary present-- they celebrated eight years of marriage on May 20-- but could not do so as he was away in Cape Town, shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, at the time.

In an Instagram post, Arjun shared pictures of his and Neha’s new house, which is yet to be decorated, and wrote, “Got a new place called home. This is the news I wanted to share with you guys... Wouldn’t have been possible without your constant support, love and affection. Thank you bappa and a big thank you to all of you... #newhome #blessings #newbeginnings #mondaymotivation.”





Speaking to a leading daily, Arjun said, “I have just bought a new house. The interior work will start soon and will go on for six to eight months. So, we will move into the house by the end of this year. I wanted to buy it for our anniversary as a gift for Neha. However, I couldn’t do it then as I was shooting for KKK in Cape Town. So, I bought it now. It was a surprise and I am so happy that she loved it.”

Arjun already has a favourite ook - the deck, which offers a view of the sea. “Every family dreams of decorating their house in a certain way. I won’t call this my dream home, but it’s quite close to that. It’s nice and spacious. My favourite corner is yet to be made, which will be the deck where I can relax for hours. It has a beautiful sea view and nice skyline,” he said.

Currently, Arjun is seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. He won the first ‘K-medal’ of the show, which allowed him to opt out of the elimination stunt last week and send Sourabh Raaj Jain in his place.