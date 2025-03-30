Menu Explore
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers finalise actor for Dayaben's role years after Disha Vakani's exit: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Mar 30, 2025 08:40 AM IST

As per the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team, the actor who will play Dayaben has been shooting with them for "around a week".

The team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has finally selected an actor to essay the role of Dayaben. As per a News18 report, "mock shoots with the actress are underway". The show has been produced by Asit Modi. (Also Read | Disha Vakani making comeback as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, producer Asit Modi confirms: Report)

Disha Vakani played Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.


Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets its Dayaben

The report, quoting its source, shared, “Yes, it is right. Asit ji had been looking for a new Dayaben, and recently, one of the auditions impressed him a lot. Mock shoots with the actress are underway. It’s been around a week that she has been here, shooting with us.”

Who played Dayaben earlier

Previously, actor Disha Vakani played the role of Dayaben, one of the most-loved characters on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Disha took her maternity break in 2018 and has since been away from the show.

When Asit promised to bring back Disha to show

This comes nearly two years after Asit told India Today that he would bring Disha back to the show. "In this journey of 15 years, a hearty congratulations to all of them. One such artist is whom we cannot forget. That artist is Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani. She has entertained the fans and also made us laugh for all these years. Fans have been waiting for her to come back and I promise you all that Disha Vakani will soon be back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," Asit had then said.

Rumours around Disha's exit from show

In 2022, it was reported that Disha got throat cancer because of Dayaben's unique voice on the show. The show's director Malav Rajda had then reacted to the reports. In October of the same year, Malav took to Instagram and criticised false reporting while sharing a screenshot of a report that had claimed that Disha ‘suffered throat issues due to Dayaben’s peculiar voice'.

Follow Us On