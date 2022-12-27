Tunisha Sharma case: Sheezan Khan 'changing his statement' repeatedly, breaking down during interrogation

Actor Sheezan Khan, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his late co-actor, ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, has repeatedly been changing his statements the police said on Tuesday. As per a new report, the Waliv police said that he has not yet given any clear reason why he broke up with Tunisha. (Also Read | Tunisha Sharma's family releases statement, says late actor's last rites will be held on Tuesday)

According to the police, he has also denied allegations that he had been dating several girls while he was in a relationship with the late actor. Sheezan also broke down during interrogation in front of a woman officer. Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship and broke up two weeks ago. They worked together on the TV show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of the television serial on December 24.

"Sheezan has been in police custody for the last two days and we are continuously interrogating the accused. When the lady police officer of Waliv police station reached to interrogate the accused, he started crying. For two consecutive days, he kept on narrating different theories for breaking up with Tunisha but when a woman officer questioned him, he started crying. Whatever inquiry is being done on the basis of the family's allegations. Sheezan has denied the existence of any other girl in his life," news agency ANI quoted a police official as saying.

Police said they are trying to find out about Sheezan's "secret girlfriend". According to the woman officer, the actor did not open up and it was difficult to guess his emotions by looking at his body language till Monday, but last night, he started crying during interrogation.

The police also said, "The investigation is progressing. So far, the statements of 17 people related to the case have been recorded. Sheezan is changing his statement again and again. Till now he has not given any clear reason of the breakup. The statements of all the people who were present during the suicide on the set will be recorded. Because he is an actor, he might be trying to make it look like this. There is no sadness on his face but police are probing from every angle."

Earlier, Tunisha's mother, Vanita Sharma, had claimed that Sheezan was cheating on her. On the basis of the statement, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested. As per the report, the police have not found anything that has indicated that the pair had a fight. The last rites of the actor will be held on Tuesday at around 3 pm at Mira Road in Mumbai.

