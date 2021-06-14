When Anu Malik slapped himself multiple times during Indian Idol audition, left co-judge Neha Kakkar shocked

Anu Malik once could not help but slap himself multiple times during a contestant’s audition on the music reality show Indian Idol. The incident took place during Indian Idol 11, which he was judging along with Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani.

In a video shared on YouTube by SET India, a contestant named Pawan Kumar left judges Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani stumped with his off-key singing. While Anu slapped himself multiple times, Neha was in splits and Vishal put his hand on his head and winced.

Pawan entered the Indian Idol audition room with a Styrofoam cup filled with warm water in his hand. He then sang Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, loudly and off-key, leading Anu to make funny comments. As Neha began to laugh, Vishal winced in pain.

As Pawan sang loudly, he got hoarse at one point and stopped to drink water. “Pani piyo! Jaise sur utar aaya hai gale se, pani bhi utrega (Drink water! The way melody disappeared down your throat, the water will too),” Anu told him.

Pawan resumed and Anu began to slap himself hard. A shocked Neha exclaimed, “Arre, lag jayegi (You will hurt yourself)! He is hitting himself. Awaaz aa rahi hai (The sound of the slap is reverberating).” She then held the microphone up to his face to capture the sound of the slaps.

Fans were amused by Anu’s antics. “Original entertainer is anu Malik,” one comment on the video read. “Meri to hansi hi nhi ruk rhi h, sans atak gyi meri hanste hanste (I can’t stop laughing, I am laughing so much that I can’t breathe),” another wrote.

Also see: Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with unseen memories from when they were together. Watch

Incidentally, Anu also slapped himself during Neha’s audition on Indian Idol, several years ago. Recently, a video of the same went viral, in which he looked unimpressed after hearing her sing and told her, “Neha Kakkar... Teri awaaz sun kar lagta hai main apne mooh par maaroon thappad, yaar! Kya ho gaya hai tere ko (I feel like slapping myself after hearing you sing. What happened to you)?” He also slapped himself to demonstrate his anguish.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON