Home / Entertainment / Tv / When Anu Malik slapped himself multiple times during Indian Idol audition, left co-judge Neha Kakkar shocked
Anu Malik slapped himself more than once during an Indian Idol 11 audition.
Anu Malik slapped himself more than once during an Indian Idol 11 audition.
tv

When Anu Malik slapped himself multiple times during Indian Idol audition, left co-judge Neha Kakkar shocked

During one Indian Idol 11 audition, Anu Malik slapped himself multiple times on hearing a contestant sing. His actions left his co-judge Neha Kakkar shocked.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 04:12 PM IST

Anu Malik once could not help but slap himself multiple times during a contestant’s audition on the music reality show Indian Idol. The incident took place during Indian Idol 11, which he was judging along with Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani.

In a video shared on YouTube by SET India, a contestant named Pawan Kumar left judges Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani stumped with his off-key singing. While Anu slapped himself multiple times, Neha was in splits and Vishal put his hand on his head and winced.

Pawan entered the Indian Idol audition room with a Styrofoam cup filled with warm water in his hand. He then sang Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, loudly and off-key, leading Anu to make funny comments. As Neha began to laugh, Vishal winced in pain.

As Pawan sang loudly, he got hoarse at one point and stopped to drink water. “Pani piyo! Jaise sur utar aaya hai gale se, pani bhi utrega (Drink water! The way melody disappeared down your throat, the water will too),” Anu told him.

Pawan resumed and Anu began to slap himself hard. A shocked Neha exclaimed, “Arre, lag jayegi (You will hurt yourself)! He is hitting himself. Awaaz aa rahi hai (The sound of the slap is reverberating).” She then held the microphone up to his face to capture the sound of the slaps.

Fans were amused by Anu’s antics. “Original entertainer is anu Malik,” one comment on the video read. “Meri to hansi hi nhi ruk rhi h, sans atak gyi meri hanste hanste (I can’t stop laughing, I am laughing so much that I can’t breathe),” another wrote.

Also see: Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with unseen memories from when they were together. Watch

Incidentally, Anu also slapped himself during Neha’s audition on Indian Idol, several years ago. Recently, a video of the same went viral, in which he looked unimpressed after hearing her sing and told her, “Neha Kakkar... Teri awaaz sun kar lagta hai main apne mooh par maaroon thappad, yaar! Kya ho gaya hai tere ko (I feel like slapping myself after hearing you sing. What happened to you)?” He also slapped himself to demonstrate his anguish.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anu malik indian idol neha kakkar + 1 more

Related Stories

Raghu Ram auditioned for the first season of Indian Idol.
Raghu Ram auditioned for the first season of Indian Idol.
tv

Raghu Ram once auditioned for Indian Idol, called Anu Malik ‘rude’. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 11:45 PM IST
  • Raghu Ram auditioned for the first season of Indian Idol but was rejected by the judges. He took offense to Anu Malik’s tone and called him ‘rude’.
READ FULL STORY
A man dressed like Himesh Reshammiya once auditioned for Indian Idol.
A man dressed like Himesh Reshammiya once auditioned for Indian Idol.
tv

When Himesh’s duplicate showed up at Indian Idol audition and Anu walked out

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 01:49 PM IST
  • A man dressed like Himesh Reshammiya once came to audition for Indian Idol and left the judges unimpressed. In fact, Anu Malik and Alisha Chinai even left midway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.