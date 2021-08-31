Work suffered, competition increased: Harshad Arora

Last seen in the web series The Final Call, actor Harshad Arora believes that it’s time we all learn to slow down as life is an uncertain journey.

“The pandemic taught me to slow down a bit and be more thoughtful about life. The race to top is unending but one should learn to be unwavering and decelerate a bit to care for our loved ones. I bought a house right after the first lockdown because at the end of the day stability matters the most! You just cannot rush and run,” says Dahleez and Tera Kya Hoga Alia actor.

Arora feels it has been a difficult phase for all and we will have to bear the repercussions for some time. “Actually it is easier said than done. Work has suffered and industry too endured losses, as a result the competition around increased manifold. Income has decreased and costs are high so today if you have a job or work in hand one should appreciate it,” he says.

The actor finds his quality of observing people around the main reason for him to land in the field of acting. “Observing people and copying them comes naturally to me. It was while working in an advertising firm when I got a few modeling offers and options to audition. I decided why not give acting a try! So, I took leap of faith and reached Mumbai and within a month my first show Beintehaa happened.”

Arora’s earlier two shows were light comedy and this is the first time that he is playing a grey character. “Couple of years back I got a chance to play an intense negative role for a fictional fantasy Mayavi Maling but currently the role I essay in Thoda sa Baadal, Thoda sa Paani is very much a day-to-day character that possess multiple personality traits. A protagonist cannot be flawless throughout. Such characters are hard to find, in fact today we all are individuals living in a grey zone,” he says.