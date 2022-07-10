YouTuber Gaurav Taneja granted bail following arrest after birthday party mayhem at Noida metro station

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast has been granted bail. The popular content creator was arrested by Noida Police on Saturday night after a birthday party organised by him and his wife Ritu Rathee at a metro station in Noida went wrong. After hundreds of people reached the spot, it created a stampede-like situation, following which Noida Police arrested Gaurav. He was granted bail late on Saturday night. Also read: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja arrested by Noida police

An official from Noida Sector 49 police station told Hindustan Times, “Gaurav Taneja was arrested on Saturday evening after his birthday party at Aqua Line’s Sector 51 metro station caused chaos. He was brought in to the station for questioning and later released on bail late in the night. Investigations are now underway.”

As per police sources, Gaurav was detained for a few hours but let go later in the night on Saturday itself. The YouTuber is yet to comment on the matter, but he did post a picture of himself cutting a cake and thanking his followers late on Instagram Stories on Saturday night.

Gaurav Taneja's Instagram Stories post from Saturday night.

Gaurav and his wife had planned a birthday party for him at Noida Metro’s Sector 51 metro station on Saturday evening. They had taken permission from Noida Metro for the same, booking an entire carriage, and allowed a cap of 200 guests. However, after Ritu shared a post announcing the party on Instagram, many more people showed up. Ritu Rathee Taneja, who is a vlogger herself, had written on her Instagram Stories in Hindi and English, "For Gaurav's birthday celebration: We will be restricted by maximum capacity of a metro given by NMRC. But we will meet everyone for sure. I'm doing it all by myself so if there's any fault, forgive me, friends. Keep sending your love."

When this created a stampede-like situation at the Noida Metro station and also caused a huge jam on the road below, Noida Police took cognisance. "Gaurav was initially detained and later arrested under Section 144 of the CrPC. An FIR has also been filed against him. He has been arrested under sections 188 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” Noida Police officials told HT.

Gaurav's YouTube channel Flying Beast has over seven million subscribers. While Gaurav has 3.3 million followers on Instagram, Ritu has 1.6 million followers. The couple was recently seen on the Star Plus show Smart Jodi, in which celebrities and their partners competed in a series of tasks and challenges to prove their chemistry as real-life couples.

