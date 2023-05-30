Two Marvel superfans set Guinness World Record with 34 MCU tattoos each

Two Marvel enthusiasts have taken their fandom to the next level. They were recently recognised for having the most MCU characters tattooed on their bodies. Marvel superfans Rick Scolamiero and Ryan Logsdon have jointly set a Guinness World Record, each with 34 MCU character tattoos. (Guinness World Record)

With 34 tattoos, Rick Scolamiero of Canada and Ryan Logsdon of the United States set a Guinness World Record for the most Marvel comic book characters inked on the body. (ALSO READ: Jon Favreau says Robert Downey Jr. was in talks to play another Marvel character)

Fandom inked: superfans break Guinness record for MCU tattoos

Rick previously held the record with 31 Marvel tattoos. Ryan, on the other hand, asserted his claim with 34 tattoos. However, before he could be proclaimed the new record-holder, Rick, who was unfamiliar with Ryan and his claims, informed the Guinness World Record bodythat he'd received three more tattoos, bringing his total to 34. As a result, they were both named world record holders. (ALSO READ: ‘Fast and Furious is the MCU with cars’: Michell Rodriguez criticised for her Marvel's 'too many movies' comment)

Journey to the record: a decade of tattooing Marvel characters

Rick began tattooing in 2011 with a Spider-Man on his forearm since he has been a great Marvel fan since he was a child and has dreamed of a Marvel sleeve for years. His fave superheroes are Spider-Man and the Silver Surfer.

Ryan began about 2009. He claims that the initial concept was only for Daredevil and Bullseye because Daredevil is his favourite character.

Personal favourites: superheroes and MCU films that inspired the tattoos

Rick's favourite MCU film is Infinity War, while his least love is Eternals. Ryan, on the other hand, likes to watch Captain America: Winter Soldier, Infinity War, and Endgame. Eternals and Iron Man 3 are his least favourite films. (ALSO READ: 'I am Iron Man,' Marvel Studios reveal stunning details of Downey Jr casting | Watch)

The cost of passion: thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours invested

The tattoos cost the two a lot of time and money. Marvel tattoos took between 200 and 300 hours to complete. Ryan paid roughly $10,000 for it, Rick says it costed approximately the same as a nice SUV car.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop