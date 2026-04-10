Anil Kapoor’s 24 makes OTT comeback with JioHotstar release, all episodes to stream from this date

Announcing the release, Anil shared a teaser confirming the show’s arrival on the platform. In the video, he described the return of 24 as a significant moment for the spy thriller genre, calling it “the ultimate action show” and stating that it would be available exclusively on JioHotstar.

The series will begin streaming on April 24 , with a staggered release schedule that sees eight episodes drop every Friday on JioHotstar. Originally aired on Colors TV, the first season of 24 premiered in October 2013 and concluded in December 2013, while the second season aired between July 2016 and October 2016. The show is one of Anil’s most prominent television projects.

Anil Kapoor ’s action thriller series 24 is set to return to streaming, with both seasons scheduled to be available on JioHotstar. Anil, who headlined the series as ATU Chief Jai Singh Rathod, will once again be at the forefront as the show makes its digital comeback.

Speaking about the series, Anil said that 24 remains one of the most significant projects of his career. He noted that while he has taken on several action-driven roles, the format and execution of 24 made it a distinct experience. He described the show as an “adrenaline rush,” stressing on its fast pace, constant tension, and real-time storytelling structure, which required sustained intensity both as an actor and as a storyteller. He added that the project continues to hold personal importance for him and expressed enthusiasm about its return to audiences through streaming.

The announcement has also renewed speculation around a potential third season. Earlier, Anil responded to a fan query on social media about Season 3 with a brief message: “Coming with 24 soon,” which sparked increased interest among viewers in a possible continuation of the series. However, no official confirmation regarding a new season has been made.