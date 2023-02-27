Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first TV series Fubar on Netflix. Watch

Arnold Schwarzenegger is making his OTT debut with the upcoming Netflix series Fubar. The former bodybuilder-turned-actor will play a spy who discovers that his daughter is also part of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Finding out each other's secret, the two join forces for a mission. The eight-episode series will premiere on May 25. (Also read: Arnold Schwarzenegger says his kids 'hated' his move to politics, he'd thought 'my kids will be so proud of me')

Netflix shared the new teaser of the action-comedy series on Twitter with the caption, "Arnold is back — and starring in his first TV series ever: FUBAR! Everything else is top secret, except for that ice pack he's gonna need." Fans commented on the video, eager to see more of the action star. One Twitter user wrote, "Love this side of him. It's going to be enjoyable." Another fan shared, "Interesting, let's see what the Governator can do."

As the teaser begins, Arnold is lighting a cigar. Several scenes show him gearing up for something big as he heads out on a chase on a motorcycle and as well as a car. The actor also utters his famous line as he says, 'I'm back baby!' The teaser ends with Fortune Feimster's character injuring him and stating, "That's what you get for being sentimental."

In a statement, the actor said, "Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is. Fubar will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season.”

Besides Arnold, Fubar features an ensemble cast that includes Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, Fortune, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris and Fabiana Udenio. This is the former California governor’s first TV series. He is also an executive producer of the series.

According to a report in Variety, series showrunner Nick Santora stated, "The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass. That’s why I wanted Fubar to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that — and more.”

Arnold was last seen in the film Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019 with Linda Hamilton and Mackenzie Davis. He is also starring in Kung Fury 2 later this year alongside David Sandberg, Michael Fassbender, and Alexandra Shipp.

