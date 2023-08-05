Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt lashes out at everyone, calls out their 'fake' fights and friendships

Pooja Bhatt did not mince her words in the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. In a new promo from the weekend episode that was posted on Instagram, Pooja called out the contestants of the show and called their relationships 'fake.' (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt breaks down after losing finale task to Abhishek Malhan, blames his behaviour) Pooja Bhatt pointed at everyone inside the Bigg Boss house and called their relationships 'fake.'

Pooja calls out ‘fake’ behaviour

In the short clip from the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Pooja lashed out at the fellow contestants before her turn on the task. Pooja stood near the garden area of the house while the rest of the contestants, including Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve and Jad Hadid were seen sitting at a distance. Some of them were seen covered in mud in what seemed to be a task where one had to nominate another member.

What Pooja said

In the new promo, Pooja said, 'Har doosre ne yaha ek dusre ko bahot zaleel kiya he. Aap logon ke fights fake hein, aap logon ka pyaar fake hein, aap logon ki dosti fake hein... jeeto shaan se, barappan se... Main yaha pe kisiko paapi nahi maanti hoon. Bohot logon ko bewakoof maanti hoon. Aur kichar main apne aap pe daalungi. (Each one of you have tried to degrade another here. Your fights are fake, your love is fake, your friendships are fake. If you want to win, win it fair and square, with a lot of dignity... I am not here to call someone a sinner, but I consider some of them as fools. I will put myself through this mud.)

Earlier, when Abhishek Malhane became the first finalist of the show, Pooja grew emotional and broke down in tears while talking about losing the ticket to the finale task. The task was about collecting the highest number of fruits in the basket and Abhishek won the task by quite a high margin. He also became the last captain of this season. She had said, "Dignity kaha chali jati hai yaar (where is your dignity)? I am not upset. I don't understand.”

After Aashika Bhatia got evicted last week, the remaining contestants on the show apart from Pooja are Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav and Bebika Dhurve. Recently, Mahesh Bhatt met daughter Pooja inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Pooja is Mahesh's daughter with first wife Kiran Bhatt.

