Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sana Sultan marries Mohammad Wazid in intimate ceremony in Madinah, hides husband's face in first pics

Former Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Sana Sultan has tied the knot with Mohammad Wazid. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Sana and Wazid shared a joint post with a string of pictures as they got married in Madinah. Sana, however, didn't reveal her husband's face. (Also Read | Sana Sultan recalls Armaan Malik's derogatory comment on her in Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Felt terrible how a man…') Bigg Boss OTT 3 Sana Sultan shared photos of her wedding on Instagram.

Sana Sultan marries Mohammad Wazid

The first picture featured the duo's hand as the city was seen in the background. Sana looked sideways while Wazid had his back to the camera while holding hands in the next picture. They also shared pictures of their wedding card and cake. Several other pictures from the wedding ceremony were also part of the post. For the wedding, Sana wore a cream suit and a red dupatta. Wazid was seen in a white kurta pyjama and beige jacket.

Sana wrote a long note

Sharing the post, Sana penned long note. She said, "Alhamdulillah, I am humbled and overjoyed to share that I have been blessed with Nikkah in the most sacred and dreamlike place—Madinah—beside the most wonderful man, my Wajid Ji, my 'Vitamin W' (red heart emoji). From cherished friends to life partners, our journey has been a testament to love, patience, and faith."

Sana talks about her relationship with Wazid

"What fills my heart with pride and joy is that we kept our relationship pure—Halal. In today’s world, where such choices might seem rare, especially for someone like me with a modern outlook, we stood firm. We met at a time when our souls needed healing, and through pure intentions and genuine love, we became each other’s solace," she wrote.

"From the beginning, we vowed to honour our bond by avoiding anything haram, believing this to be the cornerstone of a lasting relationship. We anchored our hearts in faith and patience (Sabr), trusting the Almighty to guide us. Our dream was a simple Nikah, free from the grandeur of worldly glitz, and today, our patience has been rewarded. In the presence of our loved ones, under the serene skies of Madinah, we embarked on this beautiful journey of togetherness," Sana added.

"I truly believe that when your intentions are pure, your love is unconditional, and your faith in Allah is unwavering, He blesses you with what is best. My heart overflows with gratitude—Shukar, Shukar, Shukar (heart hands emoji). P.S.: A heartfelt thanks to @qaswatours_ for making our Nikkah unforgettable," she concluded.

About Sana

Sana's journey in Bigg Boss OTT 3 was cut short after the housemates voted and evicted her. The reality show, hosted by Anil Kapoor, aired on Jio Cinema earlier this year.