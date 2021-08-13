Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty breaks down in tears, fans say ‘stay strong’. Watch

Shamita Shetty broke down on Bigg Boss OTT after a task, in which contestants were asked to remain in a statue pose. Competitors tried their best to make her lose -- Moose Jattana emptied a bucket of water on her head, while Pratik Sehajpal broke an egg on her forehead.

In a promo shared online by Voot, Shamita could be seen crying. Her ‘connection’ Raqesh Bapat gave her a cup of hot water to drink and tried to console her.

Many fans stood with Shamita in the comments section. “Please Don’t Cry. Full Support For--Shamita,” one wrote. “Stay strong shamuuuu,” another said. A third added crying emojis and wrote, “the way they tortured her its obvious.”

However, some felt that Shamita was overreacting. “It’s just water yaar.. stop making this a scene.. when you know in previous seasons of bigg boss.. they have done worse than this. Stop creating an issue in every small thing,” a comment read. A few also called her ‘dramebaaz (drama queen)’.

This is not Shamita’s first time on Bigg Boss. She was a contestant on season three but quit the show midway to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty’s wedding to Raj Kundra.

Also see: Kartik Aaryan’s fan serenades him with Tera Yaar Hoon Main and says ‘I love you’, he gives her a fist bump. Watch

At the Bigg Boss OTT premiere earlier this month, Shamita revealed that she was in two minds about her participation after Raj’s arrest in a porn case last month. However, she did not want to back out of prior professional commitments.

“Waqt achcha ho, bura ho, jab hum saans lena nahi chhodte toh hum kaam kyun chhode? And honestly, Bigg Boss ka offer mujhe bohot time pehle aaya tha aur maine commitment kar di thi uss waqt (Whether in good times or bad times, when we don’t stop breathing, so why should we stop working? And honestly, I committed to Bigg Boss long ago, when I was approached),” she said.