Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan breaks silence on his eviction, reveals if he found it ‘unfair’

Zeeshan Khan, who was ousted from Bigg Boss OTT mid-week because of his violent fight with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, made his first public appearance after leaving the show on Saturday. The paparazzi asked him if he felt that his eviction was ‘unfair’ and he left it to the audience to judge.

Post his exit from the Bigg Boss OTT house on Wednesday, Zeeshan took to Instagram to share a photo of his injuries along with a folded hands emoji. Several of his colleagues from the television industry came out in support of him, including Tina Datta, Varun Sood and Gauahar Khan.

As reported by India.com, Zeeshan told the photographers about his eviction, “Mere fair ya unfair bolne se kya faraq padta hai. Life hi jab unfair hoti hai toh game ka toh kya hi! Reality show hai, audience 24*7 sab dekh rahi hai, I think woh better bata payegi aapko. Agar woh kehte hai ke yeh fair tha, toh fair tha, agar woh kehte hai ke unfair tha, toh unfair tha, main yeh poori cheez audience par chhod deta hoon (How does it matter even if I say something? If life can be unfair, this is just a game. It is a reality show, the audience is watching it 24*7. They can only decide if my elimination was unfair or not).”

Last week, Zeeshan was lambasted by Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar for making a comment that ‘reeks of misogyny’. Karan brought up a comment that Zeeshan made, “Ladki ho toh daayre mein raho (You are a girl, stay in your limits)”, and asked him to explain.

Even as Zeeshan tried to explain that he said it in retaliation to what Akshara Singh told him, Karan said that his ‘justification is not worth buying at all’. Zeeshan seemed to be affected by Karan’s comments and later had nightmares and felt nauseous.

Bigg Boss OTT, a six-week digital prelude to the televised version of Bigg Boss, airs on Voot. Other contestants include Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Moose Jattana, Millind Gaba and Neha Bhasin.