Burning actor Yoo Ah-in accused of sexual assault, denies charges: 'Claims in criminal complaint aren't true'

Actor Yoo Ah-in, known for his hit film Burning, has been accused of sexual assault by a man. As reported by Soompi, the police have begun an investigation into the matter. The actor's lawyer has denied the allegations, asking people not to make "unnecessary speculation". (Also Read | BTS Festa: Fans face sexual assault charges for kissing Jin at hug event, officials respond) Yoo Ah-in has starred in many films and web series.

What has Yoo Ah-in’s lawyer said

Yoo Ah-in’s lawyer, Park Jung Hyun, said, “The claims in the criminal complaint involving Yoo Ah-in are not true. Additionally, we ask that you refrain from unnecessary speculation regarding his personal life.”

What did the man claim

The man claimed that the actor sexually assaulted him on July 14 this year when he was sleeping at an apartment. It neither belonged to the man nor Yoo Ah-in. Reportedly, there were other men present at the time. The alleged incident took place in Seoul’s Yongsan District.

Here's what the Seoul police has said

On Friday, the Seoul Yongsan Police Station confirmed that they had received a criminal complaint from a 30-year-old man. The police have already questioned the man about the case on Thursday. He has, as per the report, tested negative for drugs. “We have not yet contacted the accused [Yoo Ah-in] about the case. We plan to call him in for questioning soon,” Sooompi quoted the police as saying.

About Yoo Ah-in

Yoo Ah-in is best known for his leading roles in the coming-of-age film Punch (2011), the melodrama Secret Affair (2014), the action blockbuster Veteran (2015) and the period drama The Throne (2015).

The actor also starred in the television series Six Flying Dragons (2015–2016), the psychological thriller mystery drama Burning (2018), the zombie film #Alive (2020), the indie crime drama film Voice of Silence (2020), and the dark fantasy series Hellbound (2021).

Burning, directed by Lee Chang-dong, was widely praised. It competed for the Palme d'Or at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and became the first Korean film to make it to the final nine-film shortlist of Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards.