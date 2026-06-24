Desi Bling's Tabinda Sanpal defends massaging husband Satish's feet on Netflix reality show: ‘Husband aapke khuda hain’

Netflix's Desi Bling catapulted Dubai-based couple Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal into the spotlight. While their opulent lifestyle, luxury car collection, and gold obsession kept viewers glued to the show, several of their remarks and on-screen moments also sparked fierce debates on social media. One scene, in particular, where Tabinda was seen giving her husband a foot massage, drew heavy criticism online. Now, Tabinda has finally addressed the trolling and defended her actions. Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal recently appeared on reality show Desi Bling, a spin-off of Dubai Bling.

Tabinda defends foot massage moment Tabinda, along with her husband Satish, appeared on the latest episode of the Humans of Bombay show on YouTube. During the conversation, the couple reflected on how several of their remarks on the Netflix reality show were taken out of context, opening up about the wave of trolling and online backlash that followed.

One moment that particularly grabbed attention showed Tabinda giving Satish a foot massage, prompting a section of social media users to accuse her of promoting misogyny and reinforcing regressive gender stereotypes.

Reacting to the backlash over the same, Tabinda said, “I didn’t have any purpose to tell people that I massage his feet and Satish will give me gold. It’s not like that… Satish runs a lot, toh unke feet kaafi jyada hurt hote rehte hain (Satish runs a lot, so his feet often hurt). He is a very good runner; he can run for more than an hour. Every day, he runs for about 60 minutes. To mujhe lagta hai ki blood circulation acha hoga (I believe that foot massages help with blood circulation), and I just want him to wake up at 6 am comfortably."