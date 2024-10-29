Fans call Samantha Prabhu-Varun Dhawan's Citadel: Honey Bunny trailer 2 better than Priyanka Chopra's spy series

About Citadel: Honey Bunny trailer 2

The trailer begins with Honey, played by Samantha telling young Nadia to listen to music on her headset while hiding inside a trunk. She then narrates her past to her daughter. Honey explains that she used to be a struggling actor until she was recruited by stuntman Bunny, portrayed by Varun, for a side gig as a spy. She then becomes more involved in the world of espionage as an agent. Nadia later discovers that Bunny is her father when he comes to meet her after many years.

Amid high-octane action scenes featuring Varun and Samantha—such as hand-to-hand combat, bike chases, gunfire, and aerial stunts—there are also emotional moments. From glimpses of Honey and Bunny's romance to Varun assuring his daughter that she will always be protected by her parents, the trailer provides enough hints about the story.

Fans react to Citadel: Honey Bunny trailer 2

While reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Better than original Citadel. Looks like Varun & Samantha has done a great job here…looking forward to the web series (heart emoji).” A user also wrote, “Samantha is proving again that she is the most versatile actress in this generation (heart emoji).” A fan also commented, “This is better than Priyanka Chopra's Citadel series.”

However, a few users were not impressed by the performances. One of the comments read, “I am surprised as to why and how people are appreciating SRP's acting....she has zero expression and such a bad way of dialogue delivery. She was very good in Family man, but this is really really bad acting.” Another comment read, “Varun Dhawan dialogue delivery is so poor..he always have a kiddish tone in his voice which makes the dialogues sound same...mean in any emotion fear anger surprise he sounds same.”

Citadel: Honey Bunny cast

Citadel: Honey Bunny is directed by Raj and DK and Executive Produced by The Russo Brothers’ AGBO. It also features - Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar in pivotal roles.

Citadel: Honey Bunny will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime starting November 7.