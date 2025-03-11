Interview | Jeet says he is ‘lucky’ to work with Prosenjit Chatterjee for the first time in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

The second season of the Khakee franchise sees two Bengali film stars Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee share screen space for the first time. All eyes were on the two when they arrived at the trailer launch of Khakee: The Bengal Chapter in Kolkata a few days ago. In an interaction with HT, Jeet gushed about working with Prosenjit, fondly called Bumba Da by colleagues and fans, while director Debatma Mandal opened up about the upcoming series. (Also read: Khakee: The Bengal Chapter trailer: Neeraj Pandey's gripping tale of crime and justice in Kolkata) Khakee: The Bengal Chapter premieres on Netflix on March 20.

Jeet on working with Prosenjit

In Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, Jeet plays IPS Arjun Maitra, a police officer who is determined to bring justice to the people, at a time where loyalties shifted easily and any ally could be a secret enemy.

On being asked about his experience working with Prosenjit, Jeet said, “At some point in our careers, all of us actors have looked up to him! I remember the time when I had not even entered the industry, that time Bumba da was there, and he was reigning and ruling!"

He added, "I feel fortunate and lucky to get to share screen space with him. Bumba da has previously worked with our production, but at that time, we did not get to share the screen together. I was extremely happy about the fact that we got to collaborate particularly on this series, in this manner (smiles).”

The show, which is directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, also features a host of other actors, including Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritwick Bhowmick, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty, and Shraddha Das.

‘All of them wanted to make a great show’

Director Debatma Mandal opened up about bringing this ensemble together, especially the collaboration between Jeet and Prosenjit, which fans will get to see for the first time. “I am a little nervous, obviously,” he adds, smiling. “If I were not, that would sound weird. But there wasn't really much pressure going into the project. We knew we were into something that was really close to our hearts and the energies were always great on set. All the actors on set always came up with the idea that we needed to create something good together. All of them wanted to make a great show and I think that collaborative effort shows in the trailer. So there was not much pressure, really. Yes there was a responsibility of putting out a great show. We have given our best and now it is all up to the audience how they will receive the show. They should enjoy the show!”

