Jitendra Kumar reveals why kissing scene was removed from Panchayat season 4: ‘I didn’t have any reservations but…'

After four successful seasons, Panchayat has officially been renewed for Season 5. Earlier, actor Saanvika, who plays Rinki on the show, had revealed that she refused to perform a kissing scene. Now, in an interview with NDTV, Jitendra Kumar has addressed the 'removed' kissing scene and shared his thoughts on the matter. Jitendra Kumar talks about kissing scene with Saanvika being removed from Panchayat.

Jitendra Kumar talked about the removed kissing scene in Panchayat season 4

Jitendra spoke about whether he was consulted before the scene and responded to Saanvika’s recent statement. He said, "I think Saanvika’s comment was taken out of context. When the scene was proposed, I told the makers to ask her first. Her consent was essential. We wanted to make the scene awkwardly funny, like they’re about to kiss and then the lights go off. But eventually, it was shot differently."

He also clarified whether he had any reservations about the scene, adding, “I kissed Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. I’ve kissed actresses on screen before. As an actor, I don’t have any reservations. But whether it’s a kiss or any other scene, it has to serve the story. Kahani mein maza aana chahiye, audience se connect karna chahiye (The story should be engaging and connect with the audience).”

What Saanvika had said

Saanvika had previously told Just Too Filmy that she was uncomfortable with the kissing scene, "I was worried about how people would react, and I was also not comfortable. So I refused at that time. But when we were shooting, they removed that scene and inserted the tanki scene. They said that we will not show it in a bad way, and would shoot it aesthetically. But when we were shooting, it felt awkward. But Jeetu (Jitendra Kumar) is a very nice person. He makes you feel comfortable. Till now, there has been no talk with the family about this. But they understand me a lot, and they will deal with it."

About Panchayat

Panchayat is one of the most beloved shows in India. Produced by The Viral Fever, it was created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Akshat Vijaywargiya and Deepak Kumar Mishra. The ensemble cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak, and Pankaj Jha. Season 4 received mixed reviews from critics and a section of the audience. The makers have now confirmed that Panchayat Season 5 will premiere in 2026.