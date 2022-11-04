Khakee The Bihar Chapter trailer: Cops Ashutosh Rana, Karan Tacker clash with Ravi Kishan and his gang in this thriller

Neeraj Pandey is back to entertain fans with a web series that promises to be a gripping thriller. He has backed Netflix's upcoming show, Khakee The Bihar Chapter and its trailer landed online on Friday. Ashutosh Rana, Jatin Sarna, Vinay Pathak, Anup Soni, Ravi Kishan, Nikita Dutta, Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Aishwarya Sushmita and Shraddha Das play important roles in the web show. Neeraj is the show creator and Bhav Dhulia has directed it. (Also read: Karan Tacker says he was rejected for being ‘too good looking and fit’)

The trailer introduces Karan as a police officer who wants to make a big difference with his service. Soon, we are introduced to the power politics of Bihar and get to see how the oppressed picked up weapons against their oppressors. What follows is a heady mix of violence, power politics and revenge. The casting, and accent of the actors seems perfect, and many fans have commented praising the casting director.

Khakee The Bihar Chapter shows clashes between cops and criminals in Bihar in early 2000s. The show is based on Amit Lodha's book Bihar Diaries and has been written by Umashankar Singh.

Talking about the series, Neeraj Pandey said in a press statement, “The combination of state, politics, police and crime forms the core of this series. It was a unique lens to look at this genre and the franchise. In this season, we have tried to build and showcase a narrative which is familiar yet relatively unexplored." He also credited his writer and director for the dynamics between the cops and the criminals, adding that he is happy with the way the series has shaped up.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is set to release on Netflix on November 25.

