Karan Tacker says he was rejected for being ‘too good looking and fit’: It’s hypocritical

Actor Karan Tacker has completed over a decade in the acting industry. Looking back at his career, he recently recalled being rejected for reasons like being ‘too good looking’ or ‘too fit’ for roles. He called such reasons hypocritical as star kids are often launched based on their good looks. (Also read: Leaving TV paid off in a way: Karan Tacker)

Karan starred in Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer-Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in a supporting role. He was later seen in webs shows like Special Ops and Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story. Besides OTT shows, he also featured in the TV shows like, Naagin 3, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Rang Badalti Odhani. He recently lend his voice to Spotify’s podcast Droh.

Talking about rejections in his career, Karan told News18, “I have never been told to ‘correct’ something but what has always been a barrier for me is ‘you look too good for the part’. That has been a real challenge that I have been facing for a very long time. I have been told, ‘You are a good-looking guy so that’s the problem’ or they tell me ‘you are a fit guy, don’t be so fit’.”

“I find them quite hypocritical because I have realised that when you see people who come from film families, their entry into films is with their physicality. ‘Iske body acchi hai, iski shakal acchi hai, baal acche hai (He/She has a good body, face or hair’. The idea is that. So I feel it’s quite hypocritical that to launch a starkid, you want the whole package but to find an actor, the package is the problem and then you are okay to accept those people,” the actor added amid the never-ending debate on nepotism in the industry. Karan also said that actors even with the best bodies, at times end up getting ‘small-town parts.’ They added that those who look good are often portrayed as darker in skin tone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON