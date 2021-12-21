Leaving TV paid off in a way: Karan Tacker

Karan Tacker, who made his acting debut with the television show Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, was seen in a fiction show on the small screen about eight years back. The actor admits that he decided to step away from the medium as he wanted to focus on things that would help him further his career eventually.

He tells us, “It was a conscious decision to stay away from the work on TV so that people would take me seriously for the kind of work I want to do thereon. Leaving TV, at that point, paid off in a way.”

But Tacker believes that his experience on the small screen helped him grow. “I’m happy about being an actor from TV. It is where I belong. It gave me a kick-off into my career. It shapes an actor in a strong way and helps you in terms of the mechanics of the job and the hours you put in,” he says, adding that he would like to be back on TV if an interesting project comes his way.

While the 35-year-old feels that films are the ultimate goal for any actor, he would rather be known as “a holistic actor”. He shares, “I don’t understand why an actor needs to leave doing a certain vertical of the job like TV to pursue films or the digital space. I would love it if I could dabble in all three. An actor who’s robust like that would be interesting to watch.”

So what kept him away from acting prior to his web debut Special Ops? “I didn’t want to do the things being offered to me. I wanted to work with a few makers. Working with Neeraj Pandey (filmmaker) in the show was a conscious decision and having him work with me was a blessing as it paved way for the next step in my career,” Tacker ends.