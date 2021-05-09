Maharani: Huma Qureshi's web series to premiere on SonyLIV on May 28

Actor Huma Qureshi on Sunday announced that her upcoming web series Maharani will start streaming on SonyLiv from May 28.
The 34-year-old actor, who plays the lead role of Rani Bharti in the political drama, shared the release date of the series on Twitter. "A political drama set in Bihar of 90's. With its caste arithmetic, traditional satraps and the emerging voice...will an illiterate woman survive this? #Maharani - Streaming on 28th May only on #SonyLIV " she wrote.
A political drama set in Bihar of 90's. With its caste arithmetic, traditional satraps and the emerging voice...will an illiterate woman survive this?#Maharani - Streaming on 28th May only on #SonyLIVpic.twitter.com/A8b6mED3j4
Sanjay Suri, who has been quite embracing of the medium having been a part of multiple OTT projects such as Leila, Mentalhood, Bhram, Pareeksha and Ateet, notes how a change has come about in the realm of entertainment.