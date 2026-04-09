‘Kutte ki dum’: Mukesh Khanna slams Samay Raina for doing ‘Shaktimaan ka apmaan’ in Still Alive

Recently, comedian Samay Raina took a swipe at actor Mukesh Khanna during his latest Still Alive show. The Shaktiman star, however, is in no mood to let it slide and has hit back strongly, saying Samay is only fit to sit on a donkey and even branding him a “dog’s tail.” On Wednesday, Mukesh Khanna took to social media to slam Samay Raina.

Mukesh Khanna slams Samay Raina On Wednesday, Mukesh took to social media to slam Samay. He shared an edited picture in which Samay can be seen sitting on a donkey. The text on the photo read, “Samay Raina tu sirf gadhe par baithne ke layak hai voh bhi muhh kala karke (Samay Raina, you’re only fit to sit on a donkey – and that too with your face blackened)."

The actor went on to take a dig at Samay in his caption, saying he has faced backlash from the whole country, and called him shameless.

In the caption of his post, Mukesh penned down a fiery note that read, “Kutte ki dum tedhi rehti hai. Use lakh sheeshiyon mein rakho. Bahar nikaalo. Phir tedhi ki tedhi!! Samay Raina ki bhi ek dum hai. Kitna bhi maaro, seedha karo, woh wapas tedhi ho jaati hai. Kyonki woh seedha saada praani nahin hai. Woh roasted praani hai. Gandagi ki aag mein jalaya hua, pakaya hua."

He further added, “Poore desh ne lataada, maara. Phir aa gaya besharmon ki tarah. Aur maar khaane. Ab ek hi cheez baaki hai. Uska munh kaala kar gadhe par bitha kar desh bhar ke shehron mein, galiyon mein uski parade karni chahiye. Jahan bachche usko ande, tamatar maarein. Kyonki usne unke superhero Shaktimaan ka apmaan kiya hai!!!"

It translates to, “A dog's tail stays crooked. No matter if you keep it in a million sheaths. Take it out. It'll still be crooked as ever!! Samay Raina is such a tail. No matter how much you beat it. Straighten it. It'll turn crooked again. Because he is not a simple, straightforward creature. He is a roasted creature. Burned in the fire of filth. Cooked through. The whole country has scolded him, beaten him. Yet he has came back shamelessly. Now only one thing remains… Blacken his face, make him seat on a donkey, and parade it through the cities of the country, pelted with curses. Where children hurl eggs, tomatoes at him. Because he has insulted their superhero Shaktimaan!!!”