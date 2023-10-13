OTT releases this week: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 17 to Vishal's Mark Antony

OTT releases this week: From Sultan of Delhi on Disney+ Hotstar to Mark Antony on Prime Video, a number of movies and web shows (including a reality show) are releasing in this week of October. (Also read: Anupriya Goenka says Mukesh Bhatt told her: ‘Beti, you remind me of Smita Patil’) OTT releases this week range from Sultan of Delhi to Bigg Boss 17, Mark Antony to The Burial.

Past Lives: Director Celine Song's Past Lives has been creating waves ever since it won hearts at its premiere in Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro, this moving drama tells the story of Nora and Hae Sung, two childhood sweethearts, who are separated after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. The story shifts after two decades, as they are reunited in New York for one fateful week where they come to terms with notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life.

Where to stream: Lionsgate Play

Read more here: Past Lives: Heartbreaking portrait of love and ambition, America and Korea, contentment and compromise

Sultan of Delhi: Milan Luthria, the director who gave us Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, is back with another gangster drama. Set in the Delhi of the 1960s, Sultan of Delhi follows the story of Arjun Bhatia (Tahir Raj Bhasin), who works with Delhi's biggest illegal arms dealer, Jagan Seth (Vinay Pathak). Arjun's desire to gain more power and control leads the show forward. Mehreen Pirzada, Harleen Sethi, Anjum Sharma, Anupriya Goenka and Nishant Dahiya also play pivotal parts in this series.

Where to stream: Disney+ Hotstar

Fall of the House of Usher: Mike Flanagan is back on Netflix, after the huge success of The Haunting of Hill House, and The Haunting of Bly Manor. The Fall of the House of Usher revolves around two powerful siblings Roderick (Bruce Underwood) and Madeline Usher (Mary McDonnell), who run a corrupt pharmaceutical corporation. But their heirs mysteriously die, one by one. The 8-episode series stars Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Henry Thomas and Samantha Sloyan among others.

Where to stream: Netflix

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One: Tom Cruise's ambitious spy thriller, which marks the seventh instalment of the franchise, is available on rent on Prime Video. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team face off against The Entity, a powerful rogue AI, and fight to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands. Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Simon Pegg also star.

Where to stream: Prime Video

Also read: Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One review: Tom Cruise fights evil Chat GPT, brings insane fun back to the movies

The Burial: Loosely based on the true story of lawyer Willie E. Gary and his client Jeremiah Joseph, director Maggie Betts' The Burial stars Jamie Foxx as personal injury lawyer Willie, who must defend O’Keefe (Tommy Lee Jones) against a multi-billion dollar corporation.

Where to stream: Prime Video

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan is all set to return with the 17th season of his hit reality show Bigg Boss. In the first promo, Salman had declared that up until now, audiences have only got to see the eyes, but this time, everyone will be getting to see the three avatars for the first time- which will include Dil, Dimaag and Dum. According to reports, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui and Jigna Vora are likely to participate this season.

Where to stream: Jio Cinema

Also read: Bigg Boss 17: A tentative list of participants including Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui and Jigna Vora

Mark Antony: Vishal Krishna and SJ Suryah-starrer Mark Anthony is finally out on Prime Video. Written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran, it is a sci-fi adventure set in the '90s. Mark (Vishal), the son of Antony (also played by Vishal), gets access to a unique telephone that allows him to communicate with people in his past. Shrouded by the mystery of his parents’ deaths, Mark is determined to use the device and get answers to the questions that can help him find closure.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Also read: Mark Antony Twitter reviews: Vishal and SJ Suryah's Tamil film wows amid Jawan buzz; fans say 'prepare for mad climax'

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON