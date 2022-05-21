Panchayat Season 2 memes will make you laugh, cry, cringe at the same time

Panchayat season two not only met fans’ expectations, but it also ended up providing some unexpected meme fodder along the way. Although the show streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and featuring actor Jitendra Kumar, is not really a comedy, it sure had plenty of moments that inspired some hearty giggles. Fans on Twitter have been sharing some wholesome and hilarious memes of the best, funniest and most moving moments from Panchayat 2. The latest season of the beloved series by The Viral Fever (TVF) was initially scheduled to release on May 20 but got released two days early on May 18. There may be spoilers ahead, so consider yourself warned. Read more: Jitendra Kumar show is heartwarming ode to India's villages; wish there was more Neena Gupta in it

Season two of Panchayat continues to delve into the life of Abhishek Tripathi, the Panchayat Secretary of Phulera village. Played by actor Jitendra Kumar, the character is forced to take up the low-paying job after graduating to make ends meet. While the first season saw him struggle to cope with a ‘rural’ lifestyle, the sequel focused on his escapades in Phulera, as well as his growth and acceptance. Along with Jitendra, Panchayat 2 also stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, and Chandan Roy.

Fans on social media have shared both highly meme-able and relatable dialogues from Panchayat season two. Sharing a scene from the new episodes, one fan wrote, ‘Desi aunties after purposely body shaming you in a random function,’ along with this dialogue from the show, “Aap hi ki bhalai ke liye bol rahe hain (Saying for your own good).” Another Twitter user poked fun at Indian dads and their reaction when their children say they want to follow their passion instead of going for engineering. “Pagal ho gaya hai kya, andh band shand bol raha hai (Have you gone mad, what are you saying?).” Another Twitter meme highlighted the emotion of a new intern on the first day of joining office, using the dialogue, “Aap logo ke liye office hai, mere liye toh ghar hi hai (This might be office for you but it is home for me).”

