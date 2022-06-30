Payal Rohatgi says she will invite Kangana Ranaut to her wedding reception with Sangram Singh: ‘Let byones be bygones’

Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohatgi is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé, and Sangram Singh in July and she will be inviting Kangana Ranaut despite their recent feud. Payal had shared the wedding invite on social media. She said that it’s going to be a ‘low-key destination’ wedding in Agra. (Also read: Payal Rohatgi posts note as Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad records low opening)

Taking place on July 9, the wedding will only be attended by the families of the bride and groom. Post their wedding Payal and Sangram will be hosting a reception party on July 14, in Delhi. She has confirmed that she will invite Kangana Ranaut as well.

When asked if Payal will invite the actor to her wedding, she told News18, “I will obviously make sure that I send the invite to her sister Rangoli and if she is in Delhi, would love to see her at the reception. She is kind and I am kind. It’s a good occasion and we should let bygones be bygones.”

Payal previously criticised Kangana for selecting Munawar Faruqui as the winner of Lock Upp, the reality show where she was also a participant. She had also said that the actor was rude to her at the premiere event of Dhaakad, days after Payal wrote an angry note about her. She had also talked about Kangana’s latest film Dhaakad performing poor at the box office.

Payal and Sangram have been together for 12 years. They got engaged in 2014. Earlier in May this year, Sangram confirmed their wedding plans during an interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON