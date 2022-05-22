Payal Rohatgi posts note as Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad records low opening, says Munawar 'bots' didn't watch it either

Actor and former Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohatgi spoke about actor Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad numbers at the box office. She also hinted at the reality show's winner Munawar Faruqui in her post. Taking to Instagram, Payal Rohatgi shared two screenshots--the first one of an article which said that Kangana's Dhaakad earned ₹50 lakh on day 1 at the box office. (Also Read | Payal Rohatgi says Kangana Ranaut was 'rude' to her at Dhaakad premiere: 'She was not happy to see me')

In the second picture, a screenshot of an old tweet on Munawar Faruqui was also seen. The tweet read, "I come from Two India 1) 1947 2) 2014 #FreedomOfSpeech." Sharing the post, Payal wrote, "Sad…Karma is a b****….Jisko 18 lakh vote mile na usne film ki promotion ki na uske BOTS film dekhne aaye (The one who received 18 lakh votes, they didn't do promotion nor did their bots came to watch the film) (rolling on the floor laughing emoji)."

She also added, "#Sita MA par film banane waali hai Kangana ji aur usme Sita MA ka mazak udane waale ko shayad role bhi degi kyuki use apni objectivity dikhani hai samaaj ko (Kangana is going to make a film on Goddess Sita and the one who made fun of Her even they might land a role because she has to show her objectivity to the society) (folded hands emoji). #payalrohatgi #ladkihuladhskdihu #yogasehoga."

Payal shared two screenshots.

Earlier this month, stand-up comedian Munawar won Kangana-hosted Lock Upp and lifted the winner's trophy, beating Payal at the game. He was declared the winner after receiving more than 18 lakh votes. Apart from the trophy, Munawar also won ₹20 lakh, a car and an all-expense-paid trip to Italy.

Lock Upp, produced by Ekta Kapoor, pitted 20 contestants against each other in a jail-like setting. Celebrities like Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Zeeshan Khan, Mandana Karimi, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Vinit Kakar, Babita Phogat, Swami Chakrapani, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddhartha Sharma, Prince Narula, and Chetan Hansraj were also a part of the controversial show.

Kangana's Dhaakad witnessed a slow start at the box office. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Dhaakad made ₹50 lakh on its opening day. "#Dhaakad early estimates for All-India Day 1 is ₹50 Lakhs Nett," he tweeted. Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad also features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Kangana will also essay the role of Sita in a film titled Sita: The Incarnation, directed by Alaukik Desai.

Recently, Payal attended the premiere event of Dhaakad and said that Kangana was rude to her. She was part of the premiere just a few days after she wrote an angry note about Kangana, Munawar, Ekta Kapoor and Lock Upp on Instagram. Payal has been criticising Kangana for choosing Munawar as the winner of Lock Upp, over her.

