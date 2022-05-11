Payal Rohatgi wants to marry Sangram Singh ASAP, jokes she'll share his contact with media if he delays it

Payal Rohatgi went on to become the first runner-up on Lock Upp, which had Munawar Faruqui as the winner. Talking to the media after her exit from the ‘jail’, Payal opened up about her plans to marry Sangram Singh and their plans to have a child since Payal cannot conceive. She jokingly threatened to give his number to the media if he doesn't share the wedding date a week before the D-day. Also read: Payal Rohatgi reveals why she skipped the Lock Upp party, says she and Sangram Singh were 'very very disappointed'

Talking about Sangram, Payal said, “Pehle to hum shaadi kar lein fatafat (we should soon get married first). He has said we'll do it around his birthday. Agar usne uske ek hafte pehle date nahi batayi na to I will share his number (I will share his phone number if he doesn't share the date a week before the wedding). Make sure you call him and ask him, ‘Date batao, aapne show pe aake Payal ko firse propose kiya (Tell us the date as you proposed to Payal again on the show).’ Trap him to give you a date, that is your duty. Main to thak gayi hu (I am tired of asking him)."

Among the many secrets she revealed on the show, Payal said during an emotional moment that she couldn't conceive whereas Sangram loves kids. She also said that she told Sangram to look for another girl as she couldn't give him children. While talking to the media, the actor mentioned she and Sangram will now look into possibilities of surrogacy and adoption.

She said, “I would like to give both of them approachableness from my side because that's the only thing that we are now planning to do. We live in a democracy, we have to go through legal ways to work out what's best for us.”

Post the show, Payal was missing at the success bash which had all from host Kangana Ranaut, producer Ekta Kapoor and other Lock Upp contestants in attendance. She revealed that she was upset on not winning the show and hence, decided to skip the party.

