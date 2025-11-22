Shefali Shah was ‘terrified’ before Delhi Crime S3 release: 'We don’t give enough credit to audience's intelligence'

Delhi Crime Season 3 was one of the most-awaited shows of the year. Actor Shefali Shah returned as the no-nonsense DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, facing off against Huma Qureshi's Badi didi this season. The show received positive reviews upon release, and now Shefali has shared a long note to thank fans for the reception. Shefali Shah plays the lead in the acclaimed show, available to stream on Netflix.

What Shefali said

In an Instagram post, Shefali began, “I was terrified is the understatement of the century before Delhi Crime 3 dropped. I played a different side of Vartika this time. She felt the pain and anger with equal and more intensity, but instead of showing it, she channelled it into finding the girls. All situations require one aspect that is more prevalent than others… This time there was no bravado, it was just perseverance and a relentless pursuit to find the girls and do what she believes she was born to do, protect, safeguard and get justice.”

She added that she was unsure whether the viewers would be able to see her version of Vartika this time. She said, “I didn't know if this side of Vartika, without her baravado, would land. But when the show dropped and I read the reviews, I was overjoyed and weeping with relief. But then started the outpour of your love… You didn't just watch her go through every moment, you all lived it with her and me.”

'I'm lucky to be loved so much'

She further said, “You all made me realise two things. 1. We often don't give enough credit to the audience's intelligence and sensitivity. 2. I'm lucky to be loved so much. Truly I am overwhelmed beyond words. I am grateful and humbled more than I can show. And its too small a word for all that I feel for you all but just THANK YOU. I am truly blessed to have your love and blessings.”

“Shefali Shah is in top form yet again. To call her one of the finest actors of her generation would be underselling it. There are few who can become a character like she does, suspending disbelief so easily and so smoothly. Yet, the show does falter a bit in her characterisation. Vartika is meant to be our moral compass, our view of humanity in this wretched world. That is why she never seems jaded. But when she - a seasoned cop - is shocked by a gruesome sight every time, it beggars belief. Shefali still manages to pull off that vulnerability splendidly,” read an excerpt from the HT review of the show

Produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment, the show is directed by Tanuj Chopra and also stars Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji in impactful roles. It released on Netflix on November 13.