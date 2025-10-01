Search
Wed, Oct 01, 2025
Paramvir Cheema, Ranvir Shorey, Shekhar Suman to star in quirky comedy The Pyramid Scheme; see first stills

PTI |
Updated on: Oct 01, 2025 03:57 pm IST

Prime Video has announced their new show, The Pyramid Scheme, starring Shekhar Suman, Paramvir Cheema, Ranvir Shorey

Streaming platform Prime Video on Wednesday announced The Pyramid Scheme, a new series produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

Paramvir Cheema and Ranvir Shorey in The Pyramid Scheme.
Prime Video announces Pyramid Scheme

The series, which will premiere on the OTT platform in 2026, is created by Shreyansh Pandey, who also directs along with Ashish Shukla. It will feature Paramvir Cheema of Black Warrant fame and actor Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles.

The streamer announced the series in an Instagram post, featuring stills from the set. The caption read, “Dreams, schemes & for everything in between #ThePyramidSchemeOnPrime, Now Filming.”

About Pyramid Scheme

The Pyramid Scheme follows the story of Goldy, a restless young man, whose quest to get rich through a multi-level marketing business spiral into a rollercoaster of chaos -- risking not just his future, but the love and trust of his close-knit joint family, according to a press release.

The cast of the show also includes Shekhar Suman, Aanjjan Srivastav, Smita Bansal and Alfia Jafry.

TVF and Prime Video previously collaborated on successful projects like the critically-acclaimed series Panchayat and Aspirants.

