Spider-Noir teaser leaked online hours after first look; Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man excites fans: 'Sin City meets Marvel'

The teaser of Prime Video's upcoming superhero series, Spider-Noir, was leaked online hours after the streamer shared the show's first poster on its official channels. The short teaser marked Nicolas Cage's live-action debut as Spider-Man Noir, a character he previously voiced in the Spider-Verse animated films. The teaser was shared by several fan accounts on social media and YouTube before Amazon began taking them down over copyright infringement. Nicolas Cage in the first look from Spider-Noir.

Spider-Noir teaser leaks online

The teaser opens with a silhouette of Spider-Man looking over the city as a voice over says, "Have you seen it? The city is a mess. The people could use a hero." This is interspersed with visuals of a spider crawling on the ground and several new characters. The entire show is in monochrome. The teaser then jumps into high gear with the first glimpse of action as Spider-Man fights armed thugs with his bare hands, knocking one down. "I hope they find someone," says Nicolas Cage's voice. The final shot of the trailer shows the noir Spider-Man lighting his eyes up as a thug gets alarmed. "Coming 2026," the teaser ends.

Spider-Noir is an alternate take on Spider-Man, with the character set in a 1930s New York. The show has been shot in black-and-white to retain that noir theme. Reacting to the teaser, one fan wrote on Reddit, "So honestly, it looks pretty good. Very Sin City-esque, the dialogue will be what makes or breaks this. The little we heard sounded good so far." Another added, "This could be a real treat. I'm getting real excited for this." Many others echoed that it looked very 'Sin City meets Marvel' in its approach.

All about Spider-Noir

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Amazon Prime Video had shared the first look at Nicolas Cage from Spider-Noir. Taking to Instagram, the streamer wrote, "Your first look at Spider-Noir, a new live-action series starring Nicolas Cage, coming 2026 in both black-and-white and colour." The picture shows Spider-Man Noir using the famous Spider-Man hand gesture towards the camera.

Developed by showrunners Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot, Spider-Noir follows an ageing private investigator and superhero in an alternate version of 1930s New York City, grappling with his past life. The show will premiere on MGM+ in the US and Amazon Prime Video internationally and is said to comprise eight episodes.