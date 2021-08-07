Step inside Bigg Boss OTT house with colourful and vibrant interiors, art pieces and celestial-themed bedroom

The reality television show, Bigg Boss OTT is all set to welcome its contestants. Ahead of the premiere of the show, we take you inside the house that will host the contestants for the next few months. The show will premiere on August 8 on Voot.

The Bigg Boss OTT house has opted for a colourful and vibrant interior. Different sections of the house have artworks across the walls.

As one steps inside the house, a huge garden welcomes them. Several art pieces and paintings decorate the walls around the garden. A few areas have been turned into relaxing zones with patio furniture. There is also a swimming pool with a yellow and white decorated garden umbrella.

The sitting area has a huge printed white couch strewn with embroidered cushions. A coffee table sits in front of it with a flower-shaped centrepiece. As one walks further inside, the kitchen area is to the right. Two yellow bar chairs are seen near the kitchen counter with a colourful chandelier above it. The dining area has been positioned straight ahead with red and white chairs around the table.

The walls of the bedrooms of the house have been inspired by tarot cards.





Next to the kitchen, a section leads to another vibrant part of the house. The walls of the bedrooms of the house have been inspired by tarot cards as they are covered with wallpapers from the ceiling to the floors. Celestial objects including a sun, a crescent moon, mermaids, mythical creatures, also feature on the wallpapers. A few of them also have 'stay wild' and 'moon child' written across them.

A part of the room has been draped in red sheets while another has been steeped in a purple hue. The regular beds have been replaced by green-coloured bunk beds with blue and red mattresses. A few bedside tables have been placed next to the beds along with a brown table in the room.

The bathroom has wooden and bamboo worked walls. It has geometric-designed mirrors across a wall above the sink. The sink area has a few plants that decorate the area while with small closets under them. The space is large and well-lit.

Filmmaker Karan Johar will be hosting the show's OTT season. Recently, he revealed some intriguing hints about the show in a promo video. The common man will have the power to decide the punishments for the Bigg Boss OTT house inmates. The audience will also have 24x7 live access to the goings-on of the house.