What do Wade Wilson’s face tattoos show? Symbols on the Deadpool Killer featured in Netflix’s Worst Ex Ever

Wade Wilson, a Florida man convicted in 2024 for the 2019 murders of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in Cape Coral, has been widely covered in US media due to both the nature of the case and his heavily tattooed face. Wilson is often referred to in media coverage as the “Deadpool Killer” due to sharing a name with the Marvel character Deadpool. (GoGetFunding/ Wade Wilson)

He was sentenced to death following his conviction on multiple counts of first-degree murder, according to court records and reporting cited by media outlets.

Wilson is often referred to in media coverage as the “Deadpool Killer” due to sharing a name with the Marvel character Deadpool, though the nickname is unrelated to the fictional storyline.

He is now the subject of the Season 2 of the Netflix docuseries Worst Ex Ever.

Facial tattoos seen in early and later images Early arrest photographs from 2019, as reported by The Sun, show Wilson with comparatively fewer facial tattoos, including the phrase “Bred for war” under his jawline. The phrase appears in initial mugshots circulated during his arrest and trial coverage.

Later court appearances show a significantly more heavily tattooed face. Reporting from A&E Investigates describes additional markings including the word “glory” above his eyebrow and skull-like imagery on the side of his face.

These elements are visible in multiple courtroom photographs used across media coverage of the trial.

Also Read: Who is Wade Wilson's biological father and where is he now? All on Steven Testasecca as Worst Ex Ever streams on Netflix

Symbols and reported meanings Photographs published and described in multiple outlets, including The Sun, show a swastika tattoo under his right eye, while earlier images reportedly showed a similar symbol on the side of his scalp. The swastika is widely recognized as a symbol historically associated with Nazi ideology and white supremacist movements.

Other visible markings include the phrase “HA HA HA” under one eye, which has been documented in courtroom and mugshot imagery. Skull-like designs are also visible on parts of his face in later images.

Changes in appearance during custody According to Forbes, Wilson’s facial tattoos became more extensive between his 2019 arrest and later court appearances in 2024. Reporting notes that inmates can acquire tattoos while in custody despite restrictions on tattoo equipment inside correctional facilities, often through improvised methods.

Courtroom images presented during trial proceedings show a more densely tattooed face compared to earlier arrest photographs.

Also Read: Who is Wade Wilson’s biological mother? What to know about Kristina Gould as ‘Worst Ex Ever’ streams on Netflix

Wilson was convicted of killing Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in separate incidents in October 2019 in Cape Coral, Florida. A jury found him guilty on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, and recommended the death penalty in 2024 before formal sentencing was issued.

He is currently held on death row at Union Correctional Institution in Florida while appeals continue.