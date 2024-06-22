 Number Theory: Why has the heatwave taken such a heavy toll? - Hindustan Times
Number Theory: Why has the heatwave taken such a heavy toll?

ByAbhishek Jha
Jun 22, 2024 11:39 AM IST

The average minimum for the May 16-June 19 was the highest since at least 1951

The first part of this series looked at the most common indicator of extreme heat – maximum temperatures – to show how the summer this year is unprecedented in large parts of northwestern India. However, high maximum temperatures are not the only factor that makes heat unbearable, an HT analysis shows. For example, northwestern regions are not the only ones from where heat-related deaths have been reported in the past month — states such as Bihar and Odisha, where maximum temperatures do not appear as extreme as in northwestern India, also reported large numbers of fatalities. This suggests that more indicators are needed to describe the heatwave of the past month, which is what the following four maps attempt.

Northwestern regions are not the only ones from where heat-related deaths have been reported in the past month
Northwestern regions are not the only ones from where heat-related deaths have been reported in the past month

News / Environment News / Number Theory: Why has the heatwave taken such a heavy toll?
