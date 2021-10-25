Record high CO2 concentrations in 2020 despite Covid-related curbs

The economic slowdown due to Covid-19 did not have any discernible impact on the atmospheric levels of greenhouse gases and their growth rates even as there was a temporary decline in new emissions, said the World Meteorological Organization (WMO)’s annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin released on Monday. The concentrations of heat-trapping carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in the atmosphere reached a record high last year-- 413.2 parts per million (ppm), or is 149% above the pre-industrial level-- despite the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic globally.

The bulletin comes days before the Glasgow Climate Change Conference (COP 26), where 196 countries will discuss how global warming can be limited to 1.5 degrees C above pre-industrial levels. It shows that from 1990 to 2020, radiative forcing, or the warming effect on the planet by greenhouse gases, increased by 47%. CO2 accounted for about 80% of this increase.

WMO secretary-general Petteri Taalas said the bulletin contains a stark, scientific message for climate change negotiators at COP26. “At the current rate of increase in greenhouse gas concentrations, we will see a temperature increase by the end of this century far in excess of the Paris Agreement targets of 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels,” said Taalas. “We are way off track.”

Taalas said the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere breached the milestone of 400 ppm in 2015. “And just five years later, it exceeded 413 ppm.” He warned this is more than just a chemical formula and figures on a graph. “It has major negative repercussions for our daily lives and well-being, for the state of our planet, and for the future of our children and grandchildren. CO2 remains in the atmosphere for centuries and in the ocean for even longer.”

Taalas underlined the last time the earth experienced a comparable concentration of CO2 was 3-5 million years ago when the temperature was 2-3°C warmer and the sea level was 10-20 metres higher than now. “But there were not 7.8 billion people then.”

The numbers are based on WMO’s Global Atmosphere Watch network spread across the world.

The CO2 reached a new high of 413.2 ppm in 2020 but its increase from 2019 to 2020 was slightly smaller than during the 2018-2019 period but larger than the average annual growth rate over the last decade. This was despite an approximately 5.6% drop in fossil fuel CO2 emissions in 2020 due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the WMO said. CO2 concentrations are likely to be even higher this year.

Data from WMO’s monitoring stations show that levels of CO2 continued to increase in 2021. In July 2021, CO2 concentration at Mauna Loa (Hawaii, the US) and Cape Grim (Tasmania, Australia) reached 416.96 ppm and 412.1 ppm. In comparison, it was 414.62 ppm, and 410.03 ppm in July 2020.

Methane was of 262% and nitrous oxide of 123% of the levels in 1750 when human activities started disrupting the climate, said the bulletin.

The increase in methane concentrations from 2019 to 2020 was higher than that from 2018 to 2019. Methane is also a greenhouse gas, which remains in the atmosphere for about a decade. It accounts for about 16% of the warming effect of long-lived greenhouse gases. Approximately 40% of methane is emitted into the atmosphere by natural sources (wetlands and termites). About 60% of it comes from anthropogenic sources (ruminants, rice farming, fossil fuel exploitation, landfills, and biomass burning).

The bulletin highlighted the transition of some parts of Amazonia from a carbon sink to a carbon source. Tropical regions such as Amazonia play an important role in the global carbon balance. It hosts the Earth’s largest tropical forest. The southeast region has the largest CO2 emissions to the atmosphere, followed by the northeast region. In contrast, the western sites of Amazonia indicate near-neutral carbon balance or carbon sinks. Estimated carbon fluxes for these sites indicate that areas affected more by land-use and land-cover change show higher carbon emissions to the atmosphere.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)’s Physical Science Basis report released in August said the global surface temperature was 1.09 degrees C higher in 2011–2020 than in the pre-industrial period. It added it was extremely likely that human influence led to the global retreat of glaciers since the 1990s and the decrease in Arctic sea ice area between 1979–1988 and 2010–2019; changes in rainfall patterns, sea-level rise, and warming.

The report flagged that excess CO2 concentrations have caused certain impacts globally which are irreversible and continue to affect the world in the future. Greenhouse gas emissions since 1750 have led among other things to ocean stratification (vertical changes in sea-water density), ocean acidification (decrease in ph value of oceans), and ocean deoxygenation (low oxygen zones in the oceans). This will continue to increase in the 21st century. The rate at which these intensify will depend on emission trends in the future.

Mountain and polar glaciers will also continue melting for decades or centuries, the IPCC said, with “very high confidence”. Continued ice loss over the 21st century is virtually certain for the Greenland Ice Sheet and for the Antarctic Ice Sheet. It is also certain that the global mean sea level will continue to rise over the 21st century.

The basic physics underlying the warming effect of greenhouse gases on the climate has been understood for over a century, and the current understanding has been used to develop the latest generation climate models, the IPCC said. It added like weather forecasting models, climate models represent the state of the atmosphere on a grid and simulate its evolution over time based on physical principles. They include a representation of the ocean, sea ice, and the main processes important in driving climate and climate change.

Record CO2 concentrations also mean that further CO2 emissions will have to be capped as soon as possible.

IPCC said to even attempt keeping global warming under 1.5 degrees C, global CO2 emissions will have to decline by about 45% from 2010 levels by 2030, reaching net zero around 2050.

Expectations are high in the run-up to COP 26 as this could be the last opportunity to collaborate globally to keep global warming within 1.5 degrees C and for developing countries to secure whatever little carbon budget.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, announced plans to reach zero-net emissions by 2060 on Saturday. The UAE has become the first Gulf state to commit to net zero emissions by 2050. Russia and China have also announced plans to transition to net zero by 2060. According to the UN, 130 countries have set or are considering a net zero emissions target by mid-century.

Negotiating on use of the remaining carbon budget is expected to be of the highest importance for India at COP 26.

“India is entitled to carbon space but can consider a suitable target year for net zero CO2 emissions. India is already putting in place the building blocks of a net zero future such as scaling up renewable energy and investing in green hydrogen. Over time, it can also consider adding a carbon tax and retiring old inefficient thermal power plants, which will yield economic gains and health benefits,” said Ulka Kelkar, economist, and Director, Climate Programme, World Resources Institute India.