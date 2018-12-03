Ballon d’or 2018 – When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

The winner of the 2018 Ballon d’Or will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on Monday. Croatia’s Luka Modric and a few French World Cup winners will be hoping to finally end the 10-year duopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the award for the last decade, claiming it five times each, but the expectation is that a new name will be read out as this year’s winner.

While Ronaldo won another Champions League with Real Madrid in a typically prolific year, and Messi continues to mesmerise for Barcelona, both are now in their 30s and neither really stamped their authority on the World Cup in Russia.

As FIFA president Gianni Infantino said recently: “You could give the Ballon d’Or to half the France team for what they did at the World Cup.” Six members of the France side that triumphed in Russia are among the 30 nominees for the award, which is organised by France Football magazine and voted for by 180 journalists from around the world.

When does the Ballon d’Or ceremony start?

The Ballon d’Or ceremony begins at 1:20 AM IST on Tuesday, 4 January.

Where will the Ballon d’Or ceremony be held?

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held in the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will be available on France Football’s official website.

